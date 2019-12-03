TOWANDA BOROUGH — With a first-ever Wreaths Across America event ready to kick off Friday at the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park, organizers have already distributed many of the dog tags that people have purchased in honor of a veteran past or present. For those who haven’t received their dog tags, they will be available at the event.
Vicki Wells, who is helping coordinate the event, said the dog tags will be on a table in alphabetical order, with helpers there to provide any assistance needed.
Local veteran Roy Shrimp will start the ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Following some words, people will have a chance to hang their dog tags on the branches of two donated Remembrance Trees before the ceremony concludes with the playing of “Taps.”
Wells advised motorists to be on the lookout for possible street closures around the event, which follows the tree lighting in nearby Madigan Park at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.