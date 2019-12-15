Wreaths of honor; Waverly continues Wreaths Across America tradition

WAVERLY — Wreaths were laid at several different locations in Waverly Saturday in solemn remembrance of deceased veterans as the valley took part in the national Wreaths Across America initiative.
For the 11th year the Valley Color Guard recognized fallen servicemen with a wreath laying tour that began at Glenwood Cemetery and stopped at the Valley Bowling Center, former Sister’s Restaurant, War Memorial football stadium, St. James Cemetery, Forest Home Cemetery and concluded at the tank at the Waverly VFW.
At each location, the Valley Color Guard presented a Wreaths Across America wreath, read a prayer, fired three volleys and played Taps.
Wreaths Across America is a national program that marks every service member’s gravestone in Arlington National Cemetery with a wreath each Dec. 14 to “remember, honor and teach” and has now spanned to 1,600 other locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad according to the Wreaths Across America website.
