ROME – Like Sayre, Athens and much of the region, Rome shivered in the cold rain Saturday. But just like volunteers in the Valley and so many other places, helpers in the eastern Bradford County town went outdoors anyway for one reason: to honor veterans.
“You know, when people serve, they serve in some pretty harsh weather,” state Rep. Tina Pickett said that afternoon during the Wreaths Across America ceremony in the Rome United Methodist Church. “So here we are today … regardless!”
The annual Bradford County Wreaths Across America program again honored 370 veterans buried in five local participating cemeteries in that area: Rome, North Orwell, Towner Hill, Bumpville and Orwell Valley. The event began with a ceremony in the church, after which volunteers placed Christmas wreaths on the headstones.
The event is part of the national Wreaths Across America program, in which volunteers place evergreen wreaths on veterans’ graves in Arlington and many other cemeteries across the nation.
Organizer Rebecca Harkness of LeRaysville welcomed visitors to the ceremony, explaining the program’s purpose is to remember, honor and teach the next generation the value of freedom. Participants want children to understand freedom is not free, she said later, and comes with a price “you may have to pay yourselves.”
After a moment of silence honoring veterans, the Northeast Memorial VFW Post 6824 Color Guard entered, followed by singing of the national anthem by Yvonne Robinson and Pledge of Allegiance. Harkness spoke on the value of freedom.
“We are all proud to be Americans,” she said. “The freedoms that we enjoy today have not come without a price.” Because of our veterans we can worship and vote as we please, she said. “We have the right to succeed and we have the right to fail. …
“We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free … and we shall not forget you.”
Boy Scouts from troops 4019 and 18 placed wreaths on a frame honoring each service branch and also the Merchant Marines and prisoners of war/missing in action.
After the ceremony volunteers divided and went to the various cemeteries to place the wreaths, which had been purchased through donations and shipped from Maine. Orwell Valley is the newest cemetery added to the list of those participating in that area.
Many helpers seemed pleased with the event. Craig Thurston of Sayre accompanied his son Gehrig, a member of Troop 4019, and said the project “gave us an opportunity to respectfully thank those who have served our country.” Near the road, Kelly Pakes of Windham placed a wreath on the headstone of John Kneeland, who participated in the Boston Tea Party.
For more information on the national event, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
