Wright promoted to Canton PD sergeant, fire chief calls for more local officers

CANTON — Canton Borough Police Department has gained a new sergeant, and received a request for more officers who live locally.
Officer Trent Wright, of the Canton Borough Police Department, was promoted to sergeant during a Canton Borough Council meeting earlier this month.
According to Canton Borough Police Chief Doug Seeley, Wright has been employed by the Canton Police Department on a part time basis for 15 years and has become his “second in command.”
“Sergeant Trent Wright has a great background as a leader with past roles being product manager, process engineer, process leader, supervisor and he currently is a project engineer,” Seeley stated.
Canton Fire Department Chief Scott May voiced concern about the majority of Canton police officers living outside of the Canton area and questioned how Wright is able to be named a sergeant as he does not live locally.
May stated that he believes Canton Borough has a policy against police sergeants living outside of the borough.
Seeley said that while Wright does not live locally, he is “in the process” of moving to the area and his promotion is permissible as he will remain employed on a part time only basis.
“We’re down to nobody living really in the borough area, I mean we need somebody in the borough area. Troy (police officers are) making an awful lot of trips over here and state police coming out and stuff to help us out and so on,” May commented, noting that police are often needed as a part of fire response as well. “It’s nice to have people close by.”
Seeley stated that the Canton Borough Police Department has also been helping Troy Borough Police Department.
