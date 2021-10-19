Write-in team running for Troy School Board positions

A team of candidates have taken up write-in campaigns for three Troy School Board seats in the Nov. 2 Municipal General Election.
At last week’s Bradford County Commissioners meeting, Randy Kuhn of Springfield Township shared his write-in candidacy for the Region III (Burlington Township, West Burlington Township, Granville Township, Springfield Township) seat. He has partnered with Lisa Campbell of Troy who will be running for Region I (Alba Borough, Armenia Township, Troy Borough, Troy Township) and Kate Brown of Gillett who will be running for Region II (Columbia Township, South Creek Township, Sylvania Borough, Wells Township).
Kuhn, a rancher and natural gas industry worker, moved to the area with his family 15 years ago.
Explaining why he decided to run, Kuhn said, “It’s just about more transparency with the school board.”
“There’s a lot of people who are pushing for us to run and a lot of the discussions I’ve seen are based on masks being forced on the kids,” he continued. “It’s not that I’m anti-vax or anti-mask and neither are the two ladies who are running with me, it’s that everyone should have a choice. … It needs to be decided by the parents on a per child basis.”
Kuhn noted that parental choice should extend beyond the mask issue. He shared the story of a grandmother who had to transfer the grandchild she was raising to a different school because they refused to hold him back despite his difficulty due to learning disabilities.
“The school just wanted to push him through,” he said.
“It’s going to be a lot of work to do what we’re envisioning to try and get more transparency with the school board for the parents, to get the minutes out a lot faster than five or six weeks after the fact, to make sure that children are being taken care of on an individual basis, than just voting and agreeing on a blanket statement,” Kuhn added.
They also wish to bring multiple school boards together from across Bradford and other counties to make a stronger push in Harrisburg against mandates.
