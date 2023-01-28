Writer with local roots is now a critically-acclaimed novelist

As a sophomore attending Wyalusing Valley High School, Samuel Gailey distinctly remembers a book report assigned to him during an English class.
While he was generally a decent student, he found himself in a race against time, as it was the day before the assignment was due, and he had not yet started.
Some students could skim through a book, throw together a report, and still manage a passing grade. Others might take the route of watching a book-to-movie adaptation, then write about it in a matter of a couple of hours.
Gailey had another, more unorthodox idea.
“I hadn’t read anything at that point,” Gailey admits. “So the night before, I made up a story and a fictitious author and just began writing.”
Perhaps it was then that he found his passion for writing fiction. By the way, he got an ‘A’ on the assignment.
After many years of writing mystery-suspense stories, Gailey has gained incredible success and is now a critically-acclaimed novelist.
In 2014, Gailey’s first novel, Deep Winter, was based in his hometown of Wyalusing. This murder-thriller received rave reviews from critics such as The New York Times Book Review and Esquire Magazine.
Gailey’s second novel, The Guilt We Carry, was released in 2019. Set in rural Pennsylvania, the novel focuses on a female protagonist trying to escape her past and inner demons, and was called “The Breaking Bad of the book world.” by the New York Journal of Books.
Fast forward to just a couple of weeks ago, Gailey’s latest book, Come Away From Her, was released. In this, his third and possibly best novel, Gailey again sets the location in the Wyalusing area.
Come Away From Her
Many of the characters in Gailey’s novels are comparable to the people he grew up with in Laceyville and the towns surrounding it. He also inflicts major flaws into his characters, then allows his readers to witness how each individual overcomes their hardships.
“There are a few characters from my first novel who appear in the third novel. The thing I like about having my stories take place in (Wyalusing) is its isolation, especially back in the 80s,” Gailey said. “In crime fiction, I like to remove devices (cell phones and computers) that help a character get out of a situation. Additionally, using the winter months creates another level of isolation. People say the towns I write about are a character as well, which is very rewarding because I feel like I’ve done (Wyalusing) justice.”
The town Gailey used in this particular novel is called Black Walnut, which residents of the Laceyville and Meshoppen areas may be familiar with.
“In most of my stories, one of the things I talk about is addiction, which is something I’ve grappled with over the years and have witnessed how damaging it can be within my family,” Gailey said. “The main character (in Come Away With Her) is a pastor grappling not only with his faith, but addiction as well.”
Gailey said it took some time for another key character to develop on paper, but in the end, she evolved into a huge role.
“The story kicks off with a woman (Tess) on the run from her past and getting stranded in this small town. She’s a deaf woman,” Gailey explained. “Originally, Tess was not deaf, but her character wasn’t resonating with me yet because I felt like I didn’t know her and I couldn’t find her voice. So I decided to literally take away her voice and make her deaf. Deafness may be perceived as a weakness to some, but it’s actually one of this character’s greatest strengths.”
The novel has already been received in high regard by the likes of The New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger, as well as Publishers Weekly and Seattle Review of Books.
“In Samuel W. Gailey’s Come Away From Her, there is murder. But that’s not the point of this beautifully written story. At the heart of this novel is an important question: How do we heal from the wounds of our past?” Krueger said in his review. “Do your soul a favor. Read this novel.”
Come Away From Her can be purchased on Amazon, and Barnes & Noble, but Gailey encourages readers to support local independent booksellers.
Getting to know Gailey
After graduating from Wyalusing, Gailey went on to major in English at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
While attending UNC at Charlotte, Gailey took a couple of screenwriting classes that he thoroughly enjoyed. Soon after, one of his college roommates made his way into the film industry and moved out to Los Angeles to take a job as the art director on Beverly Hills 90210.
“That was my friend’s first job, which was amazing,” Gailey recollected. “So, I decided to move out to LA myself, and get into the film industry, too. I worked on some films at the bottom of the ladder as a production assistant. I worked my way up to a production manager and line producer, but my love was always still with writing.”
Gailey met his wife, Ayn, while she was attending the UCLA graduate screenwriting program. The two began writing screenplays together and started working in television. Gailey even worked with Henry Winkler, who is famously known for his role as Arthur Fonzarelli in Happy Days.
Ultimately, Gailey made his way back to his passion: writing.
“My wife wrote a memoir about 15 years ago, and then after we had our first baby, we reassessed our careers. Not that writing books is any more stable (than the film industry), but we wanted a change of pace. So she said, ‘Why don’t you try writing a novel?’ As I began the creative journey of deciding what I wanted to write about, I thought about what was important to me, which is my hometown, a small community in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It’s the foundation of who I am today,” Gailey confesses.
“I like small communities, and I like rural living, so I decided to write a story (Deep Winter) that took place in Wyalusing. The main character was kind of inspired by someone I went to school with. He was bigger than the rest of us and very strong, but he also had a learning disability. And I was struck with the thought of what would happen if someone accused him of committing a violent crime? How would he defend himself? It’s a suspense thriller that takes place over 24 hours. That novel went rather well.”
Nowadays, Gailey lives on Orcas Island, which is off the northwestern part of Washington state. He spends his time writing, of course, and as he puts it, “living amongst the trees.”
“I lived in Los Angeles for 25 years when I was in the film industry, then found this place accidentally,” Gailey said of Orcas Island. “It’s similar to Northeast Pa. It’s out in the middle of nowhere, and the community is strong, supportive, and artistic. I love it here because it’s rural; it’s a slice of Bradford County.”
Gailey has not been back to Bradford County in some time, but he keeps up with friends he has had since high school.
“I’m still connected to the area; it has made me who I am,” Gailey said. “My childhood friends are still some of my best friends. I still often think about where I grew up and the people from back home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.