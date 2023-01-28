Writer with local roots is now a critically-acclaimed novelist

Come Away From Her, a novel written by Wyalusing-born Samuel W. Gailey, was released earlier this month. It can be found on Amazon, and Barnes and Noble, along with many other bookstores.

 Graphic Provided

As a sophomore attending Wyalusing Valley High School, Samuel Gailey distinctly remembers a book report assigned to him during an English class.

While he was generally a decent student, he found himself in a race against time, as it was the day before the assignment was due, and he had not yet started.