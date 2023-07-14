TOWANDA — The Winding River players are nearly ready for this year’s production of the Summer Workshop Actors Group (SWAG), Disney’s Mary Poppins Jr. The show will take place Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Towanda High School auditorium.

The musical’s titular character will be portrayed by Sayre High School’s Bella Russo, who is no stranger to the stage.

Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.