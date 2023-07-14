TOWANDA — The Winding River players are nearly ready for this year’s production of the Summer Workshop Actors Group (SWAG), Disney’s Mary Poppins Jr. The show will take place Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Towanda High School auditorium.
The musical’s titular character will be portrayed by Sayre High School’s Bella Russo, who is no stranger to the stage.
“I officially started working with the Winding River Players when I was 6 and I was in Les Mis,” said Russo, who noted that she’s been in every SWAG production since.
The actor behind the role of chimney sweep Bert is Taran Bellows of Canton High School, who is similarly familiar with the stage.
Bellows noted that he first fell in love with theater during elementary school, when he took part in a Missoula Children’s Theatre residency. He was hooked.
Both Russo and Bellows expressed their excitement for opening night, citing how hard the group has been working for the past couple months.
“Thank you to the amazing cast and crew of this production, and our directors,” said Russo.
The show is directed by Melinda Carey, president of the WRP, and Mindy Glantz, who is in charge of children’s programming for the group. The pair have been cooperatively directing SWAG for three years now.
“This is our third show together,” said Carey. “We have 65 kids this year, which is about what we had last year. It’s a lot, but it’s been a lot of fun.”
Auditions were held in late May, and different groups have since been working together to practice their own parts.
“It’s a little more relaxed than a full-scale school musical,” said Glantz. “They kind of work on it in weird little parts.”
“So like, the dancers would dance for a week, the leads would read through,” she explained. “We haven’t had any actual full cast rehearsals with everyone here yet.”
Glantz noted that SWAG is operated that way specifically to accommodate everyone’s summer schedules.
Joining Russo and Bellows in the cast are Blake Barnes and Sophia Alvarez as Mr. and Mrs. Banks. Barnes is a follow Canton student alongside Bellows, while Alvarez joins the cast from Wyalusing Valley High School.
“We are so lucky this summer,” said Glantz of the talent in the cast. “In the summer, you get the best from every school.”
Tickets for the show are available for pre-sale online. To find a link to the ticket sales site, find the Winding River Players on Facebook. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door on the days of the show.
