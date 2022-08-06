For nearly a decade, Winding River Players (WRP) have given local students the opportunity to feel the thrill and excitement of live theater thanks to their Summer Workshop Acting Group program (SWAG).

Originally a small two week-long theater camp experience started by WRP’s beloved Julie Larnard-Newbury, it has blossomed into a major summer event for the youth of Bradford County. This year, 65 students are about to take the stage at Towanda High School for their production of the Disney sensation: “Frozen Jr.”