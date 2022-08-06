For nearly a decade, Winding River Players (WRP) have given local students the opportunity to feel the thrill and excitement of live theater thanks to their Summer Workshop Acting Group program (SWAG).
Originally a small two week-long theater camp experience started by WRP’s beloved Julie Larnard-Newbury, it has blossomed into a major summer event for the youth of Bradford County. This year, 65 students are about to take the stage at Towanda High School for their production of the Disney sensation: “Frozen Jr.”
Since 2021, SWAG has been headed up by Melinda Carey and Mindy Glantz. The two directors describe themselves as “two super energetic, strong women with a plan in place.” Since 2019, Carey has been the president of WRP, but last year was Melinda’s first experience running SWAG.
“I had never done anything with SWAG in the past. I hadn’t the foggiest notion of what was involved,” said Carey. “I had never been formally introduced to Mindy, but Julie [Larnard-Newbury] is important to me, so I jumped in with both feet. Mindy and I just gelled and it flourished. Now, I can’t imagine not doing it. Watching these kids grow and light up is such a blessing. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
This year’s cast includes students, ages 8 to 18, from many area school districts. Last summer, SWAG hit the ground running after a year-long hiatus, bringing “Annie Jr.” to life on stage with their cast of 22 talented young actors. During rehearsals for “Annie Jr.,” Melinda and Mindy knew that 2022’s SWAG experience had to be even bigger to accommodate the expanding interest of local students who wanted to dip their toes in the waters of community theater.
They set their sights on Disney’s “Frozen Jr.”-an adaptation of the 2013 mega hit film: Frozen. Like many, they wanted to shift away from “A Hard Knock Life” and were ready to “Let it Go.”
Bringing to life one of the most beloved Disney musicals in recent years is not for the faint of heart. Melinda and Mindy knew they wanted ”Frozen Jr.” to be a rewarding and memorable experience for all involved. They also knew it needed serious planning to pull it off.
Planning for the show started in January. Rehearsal schedules began to take shape in April, and by June auditions had begun. Thanks to the powers of social media, “Frozen Jr.” was shared near and far as the 2022 pick for SWAG’s summer musical.
Through “likes,” “shares” and word of mouth, 65 of Bradford County’s most enthusiastic young actors turned out for auditions—every one of them securing a part in the show. SWAG’s mission from the beginning has been to foster a love for musical theater in an inclusive and welcoming environment, so everyone feels comfortable and confident enough to give their best.
Together, the directing duo recruited their support system of local residents who believe in the benefits and life-giving power of theater in the lives of young people. Tim and Abbie Chaffee are two such community members who have dedicated much of their summer to helping “Frozen Jr.” be a great experience for the young cast; including their two daughters: Josie and Luna Chaffee.
Abbie has created upwards to 50 costume pieces for the production, as well as her role as stage manager for the show. Tim has designed and built several props and set pieces for the show as well. Local dance teacher Emily Soden is the show’s brilliant choreographer, while Vinny Mignano, music teacher for Towanda School District, is the show’s inspiring musical director.
The show could not be what it is without the dedication and support of the parents of cast and crew members. From helping with cast members’ wardrobes or building props, to shuttling kids, props, and set pieces to and from Black Box Theater and Towanda High School, they do it all.
Like in previous years, one of the biggest supporters of SWAG has been The United Way of Bradford County. Their generous funding helps keep SWAG free for local students every summer.
Buying the rights to a Disney production like “Frozen Jr.” costs a pretty penny, and creating costumes, props, and a set to accommodate 65 young actors doesn’t just take grit and patience, but also requires funds to make it happen. Despite working with a shoestring budget, Carey and Glantz have been able to bring their vision to reality for the kids of Bradford County.
The biggest expense? Building a castle set fit for a royal family. Lucky for SWAG, the Towanda High School generously gifted such a set to “Frozen Jr.” This year’s SWAG set comes directly from the spring production of “Sister Act.”
It was designed and constructed by the talented young people in the Bradford County Area Vo-Tech school. The two-story set will shine again under stage lights soon, but this time instead of a church the set will be the backdrop for Arendelle and Elsa’s ice palace.
For the past eight weeks the young cast has rehearsed at Black Box Theater in Towanda most nights of the week. Between learning choreography, memorizing lines, and working hard to hit their notes, Carey and Glantz have marveled at the enthusiasm shown by their cast. Both directors see this experience as building a lifelong love of the theater for the kids.
Thanks to SWAG, the young cast members are developing and growing as actors, singers, dancers and are able to take their talents to serve in shows within their own districts over the next school year.
Many local schools have summer programs in place to grow and develop athletes before the fall season kicks off. For local theater kids in Bradford County, SWAG is the number one place to grow in their craft between school years.
When asked what it feels like to work with this year’s “Frozen Jr.” cast, Carey said “It’s been great working with these kids.”
“With a huge cast you get the opportunity to meet so many new faces and form bonds that will last throughout the years,” Carey continued. “It warms my heart to see the excitement and willingness to work so hard.”
“Frozen Jr.” marks the end of an era for some SWAG cast members.
Ally Agnellino, who plays Elsa in this year’s show, has been with SWAG since the beginning. Agnellino, a recent graduate of Athens Area High School and incoming freshman at DeSales University’s musical theater department, recalls the impact SWAG has had on her during the past 10 years.
“SWAG has been a major help in my growth as an actress and helped influence me to choose a life path in musical theater,” said Agnellino. “This company gave me my first major role and has continuously supported me and gave me opportunities to grow.”
Ally has been in 10 SWAG productions, with “Frozen Jr.” being her 11th show with the company.
By far, one of the most inspiring and heart-warming things to come out of SWAG’s “Frozen Jr.” this summer has been the way community members and local businesses all across Bradford County have rallied together to support the show by way of generous donations and purchasing of ads for this year’s playbill.
Cast members and parents reached out to businesses, family members, and friends to raise the funds necessary to pull off the grand-scale production. Thanks to the cast’s fundraising efforts in 2022, WRP and SWAG will be able to continue their mission of bringing the arts to the youth of their community in 2023—all while holding true to their original mission of keeping SWAG free for those who participate.
When asked how she feels about the outpouring of support from the community, Melinda said “Businesses I have never seen in playbills are advertising with us. It’s amazing to feel so supported.”
Expanding productions is clearly on their minds. Several musicals have been discussed for the 2023 SWAG, but none have been selected yet. Next year, they are hoping to have an even larger cast for the summer musical.
The sky’s the limit for Glantz and Carey when it comes to the future of SWAG and children’s theater offerings for the area. According to Carey, “Topping Frozen Jr. will be a huge undertaking.”
“Frozen Jr. is like getting lightning in a bottle,” Carey continued. “Mindy and I will put our heads together with everyone else on the team and come up with something amazing [for next year].”
Carey and Glantz anticipate the audience will be blown away by the performances of the “Frozen Jr.” cast and will be floored by the number of kids on the stage this year.
Carey said she hopes that each cast member is “proud of themselves for their hard work and dedication to something so large. They have earned every moment of applause.”
Winding River Players, along with the entire SWAG cast and crew of Frozen Jr., invite all to attend the show at the Towanda High School Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at buy.tututix.com/windingriverplayers, and will also be available at the door on show day.
