WTMA bond refinancing moving forward

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The Wysox Township Supervisors have advanced the township municipal authority’s pursuit of bond refinancing through a resolution passed Wednesday, as long as their bond rating comes back favorable and interest rates remain ideal for long-term savings.
The two bonds being considered for refinancing were issued in 2014 for capital improvement projects, according to information presented to the supervisors last month. The first was for $1.7 million with a fixed interest rate of 3.75% and a maturity date of December 2053. There is currently $1.55 million left to pay off. The other bond was for $1,944,800 at a 3.25% interest rate and matures in November 2053, with $1.77 million currently left to pay off. Based on an example of 2.72% interest last month, the municipal authority looked at present value savings of around $280,000.
The Wysox Township Municipal Authority chose to move forward with refinancing during a special meeting last Friday. However, they will first need to secure a bond rating.
If conditions are not ideal by the time they are able to secure an interest rate in 60 days, township Attorney Christopher Jones said the WTMA would still have a few months to lock in an interest rate under the bond rating.
As the WTMA moves forward, Jones noted that the authority would have to make sure they could cover 110% of their debt service during budget time, which could either come from their rates, cash on hand, or help from the township. However, Supervisor Chairman Bill Them believed the authority would be in a good position because they are retiring a debt in June that required payments of $75,000 a year.
