WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The refinancing of two Wysox Township Municipal Authority bonds will provide more savings than originally projected.
Township attorney Christopher Jones announced during Wednesday’s Wysox Township Supervisors meeting that the municipal authority had closed on their refinancing, which will produce $321,597 in present value savings over the lives of the bonds.
When the township and municipal authority began considering the refinancing in May, present value savings were around $280,000.
According to Wysox Township Supervisor Chairman Bill Them, the bond savings will equal just under $10,000 a year.
“They did very well,” Jones said.
The bonds – a $1.7 million and $1.9 million – were issued in 2014 for capital improvement projects. The $1.7 million bond has a maturity date of December 2053 while the $1.9 million bond will mature November 2053.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.