Wyalusing Adult Band prepares for 53rd Winter Concert

WYALUSING — A regional music group will perform a festive concert for the public to see and listen to during the holiday season.
The Wyalusing Adult Band will present its 53rd Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. in the Wyalusing Valley Junior-Senior High School Auditorium.
Larry Gehring and Bob Shumway direct the band and will oversee many musical numbers being performed. The concert is free and open to the public. However, donations will be accepted as well.
The first half of the program will feature classic compositions such as Aaron Copland’s “Shaker Hymn Variations,” Merle Isaac’s “Russian Choral and Overture,” and “Richard Rogers: A Symphonic Portrait” arranged by Frank Erickson.
Music with Christmas themes for the holiday season will be featured in the second half of the program. A few numbers will include “Tuba Christmas” and “The Toy Maker’s Workshop.”
The program will conclude with a performance of “Christmas on Broadway.” The band will bring the event to its end with the traditional closing of the audience singing along to “Silent Night.”
