Wyalusing Adult Band prepares for 53rd Winter Concert

The Wyalusing Adult Band will present its 53rd Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. in the Wyalusing Valley Junior-Senior High School Auditorium.

 Photo provided by Larry Gehring

WYALUSING — A regional music group will perform a festive concert for the public to see and listen to during the holiday season.

