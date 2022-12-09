Wyalusing Area School District creates School Police Officer position

WYALUSING – The Wyalusing Area School District is taking a big step toward school safety.
WYALUSING – The Wyalusing Area School District is taking a big step toward school safety.
During Monday’s school board meeting, board members voted unanimously to create a School Police Officer position
The district applied for funding the new position through a competition state grant with the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Depending on the grant award, other funding sources may be used.
“Hiring a School Police Officer is the next logical step in our multifaceted approach to school safety,” Wyalusing Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri said. “The SPO will provide services across the school campus and in both buildings. The officer will also be visible at various evening events.”
No particular event transpired to bring forth the need of additional measures, but Bottiglieri is confident the hiring of an SPO will reinforce an already safe school district.
“As a court appointed Law Enforcement Officer for the Wyalusing Area School District, the SPO will provide patrol of the school district property to deter crimes against students, staff, or property.”
“As the Act 44 (2018) District Safety Coordinator and District Emergency Operations Manager, the SPO will monitor and patrol both the exterior and interior of the buildings to ensure a safe learning and teaching environment for the students and staff. The officer will serve as a first responder in crisis situations and assist the administration, local law enforcement, and emergency management services as requested and deter violent behavior by creating positive relationships.”
Qualified candidates may apply for the position on the school’s website.
In other business, the school board approved the hire of Vanessa Schaffer as the high school English teacher. Schaffer will fill the position after current teacher Rachel Murphy steps down in December.
