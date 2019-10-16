During this month’s Wyalusing school board meeting, Wyalusing art teacher Shauna Case presented concept art for a mural expected to be done through an art residency.
The mural would be on the outside of the building where the art room is for all to see as they drive on the main road through the campus and is expected to be done in spring, according to Case.
Case met the muralist named Jonathon Laidacker through an art mural he had done at the Warrior Run School District. Laidacker uses a “paint by numbers” technique that makes it easy for others to get involved with the mural.
According to Case, Laidacker has painted the first and second biggest murals in Philadelphia with the first, entitled “How Philly Moves,” being the third biggest mural in the world, which is located at the Philadelphia airport.
“It makes it really cool that he is coming to Wyalusing,” said Case.
Children will also get the chance to work alongside Laidacker in November and learn about his career in art through the art residency.
The mural was decided by the group efforts of Case’s art class alongside Laidacker and is meant to capture the identity of Wyalusing both as a school and as a whole.
The PA Council on the Arts, the Northern Tier Partners for the Arts and the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation were all involved in funding the project.
Further changes may still be made to the final design at this time, according to Case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.