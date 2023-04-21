The southeastern corner of Bradford County has several positions on the ballot on May 16. In addition to statewide judicial elections and county-wide row offices, townships and boroughs are looking to fill executive positions. Wyalusing Borough has several council positions open and three seats on the school board.
The townships included in this listing are: Asylum, Terry, Tuscarora, Wilmot, and Wyalusing.
The positions open are as follows:
Asylum Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term:
Asylum Township — Auditor Six-Year Term:
Terry Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term:
Terry Township — Auditor Six-Year Term:
Tuscarora Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term:
Tuscarora Township — Auditor Six-Year Term:
Tuscarora Township — Auditor Four-Year Term:
Wilmot Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term:
Wilmot Township — Auditor Six-Year Term:
Wilmot Township — Auditor Two-Year Term:
Wyalusing Area School District: Region 1 Four-Year Term Vote for not more than TWO:
Wyalusing Area School District: Region 2 Four-Year Term:
Wyalusing Area School District: Region 3 Four-Year Term Vote for not more than TWO:
Wyalusing Borough — Council Four-Year Term Vote for not more than THREE:
- Joshua VanDeMark
- Joshua P. Kilmer
Wyalusing Township — Supervisor Six-Year Term:
Wyalusing Township — Auditor Six-Year Term:
The primary is May 16. Candidates that advance through the primary will be on the general election ballot in November. Voters must be registered to vote by May 1. Those seeking additional information can go to bradfordcountypa.org/department/elections or call the Bradford County Department of Elections at (570) 265-1717
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.