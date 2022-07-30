WYALUSING – Some people write books. Brian Keeler painted one.
The Wyalusing native and professional artist recently released his book “Light on the Figure,” a collection of hundreds of his paintings featuring people. Thursday night he invited friends to an open house in his Wyalusing studio and gallery to see the book and dozens of his paintings on display.
“It’s been decades in the making,” he said of the large, hardcover book.
Keeler graduated from Wyalusing High School in 1971 and later from the York Academy of Arts. He has studied realism with other artists, including the famed Nelson Shanks. Today, Keeler divides his time between Wyalusing and Ithaca, N.Y., and focuses much of his painting on Bradford County scenery, such as the Susquehanna River, well-known local buildings and farmland.
He explains the book includes portraits, genre scenery, allegorical pieces and mythology, Italian scenes and even a section of drawings. It is published by North Star Art Press, a company he and his business partner Linda Graves founded. He previously did a book of paintings published by North Light Books.
The cover of the book shows a scene outside an Ithaca coffee house.
The 172-page volume also includes sequential art pieces, showing their development from start to finish; text; and information on YouTube sites where readers can watch videos related to the art. Keeler himself has a YouTube site.
“It’s very rewarding,” he said of the “Light on the Figure,” noting it was a long time in the making, including editing and changes. For him, it represents a milestone in his career and over 40 years’ worth of work.
Besides buying the book, visitors could browse through numerous paintings in the studio. They included colorful scenes of the river, snowy fields, hay, the Towanda courthouse, the Wyalusing Hotel, cloud-filled skies – even the Smile-A-While ice cream stand truck. And more.
Keeler will hold another book-signing from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Old Carter Barn in Lake Carey. That evening also features a dance class. A kickoff for a new show of his art, also including music, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Main Street Gallery, Kingston. In addition, he plans a display from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 at the Auradell gallery in Stroudsburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.