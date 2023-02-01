Wyalusing author to hold book signing at Keystone Theatre

“Mosaic Pieces: Surviving the Dark Side of American Justice” is a true crime novel written by Wyalusing resident Wes Skillings.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — Wyalusing author Wes Skillings will be holding a free author talk and book signing event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at The Keystone Theatre in Towanda. Skillings will be discussing his non-fiction title “Mosaic Pieces: Surviving the Dark Side of American Justice.”

Skillings will have extra copies to sell that day.