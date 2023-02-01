Wyalusing author to hold book signing at Keystone Theatre

TOWANDA — Wyalusing author Wes Skillings will be holding a free author talk and book signing event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at The Keystone Theatre in Towanda. Skillings will be discussing his non-fiction title “Mosaic Pieces: Surviving the Dark Side of American Justice.”
Skillings will have extra copies to sell that day.
The book recounts a 1970s murder investigation in Williamsport, which Skillings watched unfold from his position as a young reporter making a name for himself.
Three years after a 12-year-old Williamsport girl went missing and was found dead, Skillings was the first to bring to light the problematic investigation and questionable evidence that led to the arrest, trial, and conviction of 20-year-old Kim Lee Hubbard.
According to the BCRAC’s Facebook event, “True crime and mystery lovers will not want to miss this opportunity to speak to the former local journalist about the mysterious case.”
“And he’s going to talk a lot about the process of actually getting a book published,” said Bradford County Regional Arts Council administrative assistant Liz Garofalo. “Not just the book.”
This event is free to the public and is being co-sponsored by the Library System of Bradford County.
For more information about the event, contact the BCRAC at info@bcrac.org or (570) 268-2787. For more information about “Mosaic Pieces: Surviving the Dark Side of American Justice,” check out an article published in The Daily Review on Nov. 26, 2022.
