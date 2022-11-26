Wyalusing author writes true crime novel

“Mosaic Pieces: Surviving the Dark Side of American Justice” is a true crime novel written by Wyalusing resident Wes Skillings.

 Photo provided by Wes Skillings

WYALUSING — Any readers looking to dive deep into a real-life murder investigation in northeast Pennsylvania can buy a Wyalusing author’s new book.

“Mosaic Pieces: Surviving the Dark Side of American Justice” is a nonfiction novel detailing the murder of a 12-year-old Williamsport girl in October 1973. What followed was the arrest, trial and conviction of 20-year-old Kim Lee Hubbard for the murder. However, Hubbard and many others pleaded his innocence and alleged that the investigation and trial were both mishandled. The book includes trial testimony and different perspectives on the case.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.