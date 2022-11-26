Wyalusing author writes true crime novel

WYALUSING — Any readers looking to dive deep into a real-life murder investigation in northeast Pennsylvania can buy a Wyalusing author’s new book.
“Mosaic Pieces: Surviving the Dark Side of American Justice” is a nonfiction novel detailing the murder of a 12-year-old Williamsport girl in October 1973. What followed was the arrest, trial and conviction of 20-year-old Kim Lee Hubbard for the murder. However, Hubbard and many others pleaded his innocence and alleged that the investigation and trial were both mishandled. The book includes trial testimony and different perspectives on the case.
Author Wes Skillings was a first time reporter covering the case for Grit, a weekly newspaper, around that time.
“Three years after the trial, I was approached by a few people who told me that I should look closer into this murder case because there is a lot of weird stuff going on,” Skillings recalled. “They said that a lot of people think the guy is innocent, so that’s how I got involved.”
He ran a five to six issue series on the case that would become a lifelong topic for him to reflect on.
Twelve-year-old Jennifer May Hill stayed overnight with Ruth Hubbard, the sister of the accused. The next day, she was walking home and last seen within a block of her house before she disappeared. A witness saw Hill enter a car that looked like Hubbard’s in front of her house. Her body was later found 10 days later in a cornfield a few hundred yards from her home.
The prosecution alleged that Hill had been dead in the field for about nine days despite it being unseasonably warm weather in October. However, her body appeared to be well preserved and “was as fresh as if she had died just the day before,” Skillings stated.
“We got experts to point out that she couldn’t have been dead in that field for more than 24 hours,” he said. “48 at the most.”
He further stated that DNA evidence was mishandled, misplaced and contaminated by authorities throughout the investigation and the years following the case.
Skillings has dedicated his life to writing and sharing newsworthy stories to the public. He was the news editor for The Daily Review from 1979 to 1986, and the Wyalusing Rocket-Courier from 1986 to 2011. Before his journalistic career, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam for a year during the Tet Offensive as Army Intelligence. He has covered many stories throughout his career, but the Williamsport murder is one that has always stayed with him.
Hubbard served his time and has been a free man for the past 38 years. The story of the Hubbard’s family is shared in the book and details what they all went through during this period of time.
“Nobody ever talks about the family of the person convicted of a crime. The father uncovered evidence that pointed towards his son’s innocence,” Skillings said. “The story of [Ruth], best friend of this girl that was killed and what happened to her when her brother was convicted. She was bullied and harassed, and her life was almost ruined.”
He believes that somebody else committed murder and got away with it, which has bothered him decades later.
“It was a big part of my life and something I had to get off my chest,” he said. “My opinion that he is innocent and had an unfair trial. I also try to respect the intelligence of the reader, so they are presented with the case as presented by the prosecution. I think people can decide for themselves who really did it.”
Anyone interested in purchasing a copy as they meet the author himself can do so at an upcoming event. Skillings will hold a book signing on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Foster Hall Antiques & General Store located at 201 Main St. in Towanda Borough.
