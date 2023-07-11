WYALUSING — On Monday evening, the Wyalusing Borough council members discussed several items, but first on their agenda was the appointment of a new member.
Dee Huber was appointed to fill a vacant council seat left by the resignation of Stephen Lewis, a former council member and their Wyalusing Municipal Authority liaison. Mayor Suky Burgess swore Huber in.
A motion to accept the formal resignation of Lewis made by Micah Dietz and seconded by Brooks Blemle was unanimously approved.
“We thank Stephen for his years of service on the board,” said council president Josh Kilmer. “He was very helpful and was a part of a lot of different projects we got going here and he always had good ideas.”
More information on items discussed by the borough council will be available in Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Review.
