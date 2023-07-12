WYALUSING — During the borough meeting Monday evening, supervisors went over various updates and opportunities within the borough, including the potential for a small concert in Creekside Park.
Mayor Suky Burgess told the council that B&K Equipment and Crane Service wants to sponsor a small concert in Creekside Park in late August or early September. The council gave permission but is looking into finding parking space, as there are only 12 spaces at the park. The concert will be small with no more than one or two artists.
The council approved a motion to deposit $34,101 in Impact Fee money.
Also approved was a donation up to $2,000 to fund the materials of a pavement extension to the Wyalusing Valley Fire Company.
Bruce Pitts, the public works director and code enforcement officer, reported several items to the borough at the meeting, including the following:
- Routine maintenance including brush cutting, mowing, branch cleaning, gutter cleaning and spraying was preformed
- Pitts contacted PennDOT because they had paved over storm drains on Taylor Avenue, making them unserviceable
- Seal coating the borough lot and the pavilion at the Wyalusing Park was suggested for 2024
- Electric and new signs were installed at Creekside Park.
The borough’s next monthly meeting will be held Aug. 7.
