WYALUSING — During the borough meeting Monday evening, supervisors went over various updates and opportunities within the borough, including the potential for a small concert in Creekside Park.

Mayor Suky Burgess told the council that B&K Equipment and Crane Service wants to sponsor a small concert in Creekside Park in late August or early September. The council gave permission but is looking into finding parking space, as there are only 12 spaces at the park. The concert will be small with no more than one or two artists.