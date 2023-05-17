WYALUSING — Many local and regional dignitaries, business owners, board members, organization representatives, and residents recently celebrated the fulfillment of a project years in the making: the Wyalusing Creekside Park.

The opening of the park was recognized with a ribbon cutting on Monday, and it was christened in true picnic-style with hot dogs off the grill, cupcakes and cookies.

