WYALUSING — Many local and regional dignitaries, business owners, board members, organization representatives, and residents recently celebrated the fulfillment of a project years in the making: the Wyalusing Creekside Park.
The opening of the park was recognized with a ribbon cutting on Monday, and it was christened in true picnic-style with hot dogs off the grill, cupcakes and cookies.
Wyalusing Borough Mayor Suky Burgess noted that the project to convert a disused cornfield into a community gem started four or five years ago, but was waylaid — as many things were — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Then two years ago they started the whole excavation of it,” said Burgess.
MAC Builders & Designs, Inc., out of New Albany, was the primary contractor.
“It was all just weeds and junk trees,” Burgess remembered of the property. “They started wallowing in the mud and they wallowed the entire summer.”
She noted that “the generosity of the community and everybody just was incredible.” It was that very same spirit of generosity and community-mindedness that made the project possible.
The property was donated to the borough by The Hayseed Group, an LLC in Wyalusing created in 2003 by Tracy Keeney, David Burgess (Mayor Burgess’ husband) and Jay Chadwick.
The project was then funded and completed by area businesses, organizations and residents who generously donated their time and/or money.
From the $50 given by Sheldon Funeral Home to the $45,000 presented by the county commissioners, each and every donation was appreciated just the same; all-in-all, total funds for the project added up to $150,550.
The full list of donors and grant providers includes:
- C.C. Allis & Sons, Inc.
- Connie’s Market
- Endless Mountain Gymnastics, LLC
- Dushore Agway
- Genesis Salon, LLC
- Wyalusing Family Chiropractic
- Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Co.
- Kellogg Mountain Rod & Gun Club
- Bluhm’s Gas
- Guthrie
- Gannon Associates
- Fitzpatrick & Lambert
- Century Farm Meats
- PS Bank
- The Milnes Co.
- Sheldon Funeral Home
- Wyalusing Children Center
- Kay and Sheldon Johnson
- Chesapeake
- Claverack
- Williams Energy
- P&G
- Cargill
- Community Bank
- Dandy
- Bradford County Commissioners
- Gary and Judy Baldwin
- and the Endless Mountain Heritage Region
“We couldn’t have done it without them,” said Burgess.
Burgess also publicly thanked Hudson Ellis of Hud’s Construction, as well as Tom Miller and the Wyalusing firemen for their time donated on the project.
The nine-acre park includes a quarter-mile walking trail, a nine-hole disk golf course, a volleyball net, a pavilion with picnic tables and a charcoal grill, and — of course — fishing and canoe/kayak access to the Wyalusing Creek.
The creek feeds directly into the Susquehanna River, only 300 yards or so downstream from the park.
“It’s the only public access to Wyalusing Creek,” said Burgess. “Everything else is privately owned.”
She went on to say that the public was first and foremost in mind when she and The Hayseed Group originally decided to pursue this park project.
“Let the public use it,” said Burgess, “so everybody gets to enjoy it.”
In the future, Burgess would like to see a walking path go under the Route 6 bridge and up the creek to connect the park to Main Street. For now, there is plenty of parking available for the community to drive over and enjoy the park and its amenities.
“It’s being used every day,” said Burgess. “People are enjoying it.”
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.
