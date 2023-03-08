Wyalusing Council tackles spring, summer projects

Borough Council president Josh Kilmer (left) and Steve Lewis open mowing bids for the upcoming season.

 Review Photo/Rick Hiduk

After a slow start to the new year, business has picked up for the Wyalusing Borough Council, members of which had no problem filling an hour meeting with numerous agenda items, including accepting bids for the upcoming mowing and paving seasons.

Other topics brought to the board included concerns about key fire hydrants not functioning properly, the potential for borough residents and businesses to take advantage of a reinvigorated state tax incentive program, and updates on Creekside Park.