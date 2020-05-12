Wyalusing eyes stadium graduation for June 5

WYALUSING — Wyalusing Valley High School students will be able to graduate in Peterson Stadium on June 5, although some of the details regarding the commencement are still being finalized.
On Monday, the school board outlined the direction for administrators to take in organizing the ceremony, which called for students on the field to remain six feet apart and for parents in attendance to remain in their vehicles.
School Board President Matthew Meunch said the direction came after weeks of meetings involving parents, students, community members, and other board members.
“Students have earned the right to cross this stage,” said Meunch. “I believe we can offer a ceremony that is responsible, given the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also respectful to our graduating seniors.”
Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri said they are close to finalizing an agreement with a company to livestream the event.
“We’ve also investigated options for having a drive-in movie theater type of setup for parents who have to remain in their vehicles, so parents can view the ceremony if they’re interested in traveling with their son or daughter to the venue,” Bottiglieri added. “Otherwise, they would be able to view it online at home.”
In addition, the school district will be hiring a professional photographer to document the commencement, and will have tents available in the case of rain. Staff will also be limited for the ceremony.
“We wanted to try and get as close to normalcy as we can for our students,” he said.
According to senior class President Lylah Oswald, having this normalcy — or as close to it as possible — is important to her peers.
During the comments portion of the meeting, multiple parents and students thanked district leaders for listening and considering their input as part of the process.
“We’re really thankful that you guys have been listening to us and working with us, helping brainstorm whatever it is that we need,” said Oswald, “and we’re just super thankful that you guys are here for us.”
Student Council President Emily Lewis added that the council was willing to help with the graduation in any way they could.
Multiple school board members also recognized how productive these discussions were.
“We have enough problem finders in this world,” said school board member Barb Prevost, “but the parents and students came to us as problem solvers, with legitimate ideas and good suggestions. Just the fact that you (the parents and students) were able to step up to the plate and be rational, and come with really great ideas, it says a lot.”
“This is a terrible time for everybody,” said school board member Gene Anne Woodruff. “The school board, administration, and every teacher stands behind all of you graduates. … You are important to all of us, so we will do the best we can for you.”
The school board also took action Monday to waive the $35 graduation fee for students.
At this time, 89 seniors will be graduating as part of the class of 2020. The event will begin at 7 p.m. on June 5, and take place rain or shine.
As plans continue to develop, Bottiglieri urged parents to pay attention to robocalls and emails that go out from the school district in the weeks ahead for updates.
“We will work our tail off to make this a quality event for our kids,” said Bottiglieri.
