The Pennsylvania Soybean Board now includes a farmer from Wyalusing.
Mansfield University graduate Justin Jones was appointed to the board during the its February meeting, according to a news release. Jones works a 1,300 acre farm that, in addition to soybeans, includes corn, oats, wheat, hay, and beef cattle. He is also a youth leader at the United Church of Christ in Standing Stone.
Controlled by farmers throughout the state, the Pennsylvania Soybean Board manages the state’s share of funding from the national Soybean Checkoff program, according to the release. This money helps support research, consumer and marketplace information, and promotion.
“As a member of the board, I look forward to helping direct the use of checkoff funds in research and education that is so important to the future of the soybean industry and Pennsylvania growers,” Jones said.
