WYALUSING — On Wednesday evening, firetrucks, police cars, and various other emergency service vehicles rolled through downtown Wyalusing in a parade to commemorate the annual firemen’s celebration, presented by Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Alongside them were decorated vehicles and trailers from local organizations, businesses and schools.
“Bradford County’s largest” firemen’s celebration officially began on Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Wyalusing Creekside Park and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 12. Each night, there will be food, rides, live music, and bingo. On Friday, Aug. 11 there will be a fireworks display at 10 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday at 10 p.m.
The parade, which started at 6 p.m. and was “pajama party” themed, lasted for nearly an hour and included hundreds of vehicles. After the parade, people lined up to get on rides and enjoy the food.
There was plenty of aromas filling the park, with chicken barbecue, homemade french fries, sloppy joes, roast beef, steamed clams, pizza, homemade donuts, funnel cakes and much more being served.
The celebration had a new ride company come this year, SwikaS Amusements, who provided a wide variety of rides and games for people of all ages to enjoy. James Belcher, lieutenant for the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department, said that last year the ride company they worked with did not meet their expectations.
“We have been very happy with [SwikaS] so far; this is the best selection of rides and the nicest rides I think the carnival has ever had, so that’s a huge difference this year,” Belcher said. “We’ve got three more food options this year to help us raise money for the firefighters and a new game. So far, we’re essentially back to normal and better than ever in my opinion.”
Belcher expressed that this year’s carnival is definitely one for the books, and he thinks it is a great success.
“Everything seems to be going well so far despite some storms we had earlier,” Belcher said. “We hope that we can keep the same ride company because the ride company is what a lot of people come in here for.”
This is WVVFD’s largest fundraiser each year, and it helps WVVFD stay up to date with all of the things that keep the community safe, according to Belcher.
“This is how we raise money; as with any other fire department we’re not solely funded by taxpayer money or any other municipality, so we raise pretty much all of our own funds,” Belcher said. “We have a good bunch of equipment and we try to keep up to date on all of our equipment and technology for the fire service and the people that we serve.”
United Fire Company in Montrose was just one of several fire departments that participated in the festivities on Wednesday.
“We like to come down to the parades and just help join in and give a little bit of money to fellow firemen,” said Mike Rosen from United Fire Company. “They always come up and visit us when we have stuff.”
Bradford County Public Safety was also present at the celebration. They were handing out informational booklets after the parade.
“We like to support all of the emergency service organizations, so we come down for their parade and then we hand out a bunch of public service information,” Jeff Rosenheck from Bradford County Public Safety said. “We have packets for senior citizens and packets for the children with coloring books about fire safety and emergency safety, and we hand them out to the community.”
Connect with Maddy: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; maddy@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.