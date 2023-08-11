WYALUSING — On Wednesday evening, firetrucks, police cars, and various other emergency service vehicles rolled through downtown Wyalusing in a parade to commemorate the annual firemen’s celebration, presented by Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Alongside them were decorated vehicles and trailers from local organizations, businesses and schools.

“Bradford County’s largest” firemen’s celebration officially began on Tuesday, Aug. 8 in Wyalusing Creekside Park and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 12. Each night, there will be food, rides, live music, and bingo. On Friday, Aug. 11 there will be a fireworks display at 10 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday at 10 p.m.

