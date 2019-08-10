WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Firemen’s Celebration continued at Wyalusing Park on Friday with more food and fun along with a visit from Smokey the Bear before the fireworks display at night.
The time-honored tradition has seen many folks return again and again each year to help support the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department such as David Terascavage and Herald Snyder.
“We have worked together for so long we can’t do it without each other,” said Terascavage. “Everybody knows everybody.”
“It’s like a big family,” Snyder replied.
For Tom Dunn, who was born and raised in Towanda, the Firemen’s Celebration has been a 25-year-old tradition and the food is what brings him back.
“Food is what normally brings me,” Dunn stated. “It hasn’t changed too much, very little. Same people every year, the fire department needs it. It’s always really nice.”
Dennis Kochenash has also made a showing to the Firemen’s Celebration and volunteered for 25 years this year.
“Twenty-five years this year, I can’t believe it. I will do this till I die, I like this — it’s fun. It’s not easy — it’s as hot as 115 degrees behind there, (cooking equipment), but I have been doing it for years,” he stated.
One thing that Kochenash has noticed about the fair is that the volunteers are getting older and more help is needed.
“Well, as we are getting older, we have been finding ways to get things done without doing it ourselves,” said Kochenash. “We spend more money, but we don’t have to dice tomatoes anymore. It is worth the extra money because it would take forever for us to do it and it’s getting harder to get volunteers all the time. Everybody that works these stands is 70 years or older, we are.”
Kochenash went on to mention how grateful he was for the help from a group of 21 students pursuing their senior projects at Wyalusing Valley High School.
“We couldn’t do this fair without them. I mean, there is no way. I can’t pick up this heavy stuff and carry it around.”
Kochenash expected a great turnout for the fireworks show at the end of the night.
“Tonight is going to be a zoo,” he stated. “At nine, you aren’t going to be able to walk through here with how many people will be here. They all come out, people like fireworks. We keep the crowds as long as we can.”
Prepping for the fair is an all-day process, according to Kochenash who stated that they start the day off with cooking in the kitchen before going home to prepare for being at the celebration grounds for the remainder of the night and washing up for the next day.
“It’s good, it’s fun and I’ll be here till I can’t do it no more,” he related.
