WYALUSING — Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen Celebration came to a close on Saturday with multiple activities and funds raised that made the fire department feel connected to the community.
Saturday featured more of their fireman’s chicken dinners, bingo at noon and attendees could go on all of the carnival rides for $10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Janet Otis, the fire department’s president, said the event is their biggest fundraiser to keep their doors open to continue serving the community.
“This is a family homecoming because some people haven’t seen each other in two years, so people get to catch up with old friends,” she said.
The festivities that she helped conduct from August 10-14 had volunteers participate in record numbers and sales were fairly impressive, according to Otis.
She described Wednesday’s parade as shoulder-to-shoulder with people on the parade route.
“Everybody had a lot of fun,” said Otis. “We had a little rain on Friday, but the crowds stuck around for the fireworks we put on at 10 p.m. that night.”
It takes a minimum of 70 people to run the carnival and it was all done with volunteers from the community, according to James Belcher, one of the event’s organizers.
“Since we didn’t have it last year, bringing it back this year has meant the world to me,” said Otis. “Just seeing the community come out to support us means a lot, so our tagline has been Wyalusing Strong this whole time.”
