ATLANTA, Ga. - Clayton Petlock, a Wyalusing Class of 2023 graduate, earned the Bronze Medal in the SkillsUSA National Competition for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.
The competition is considered the largest gathering of America’s future skilled workforce and invites more than 6,500 competitors from across the United States to Atlanta, Ga. for the week of June 19 to compete in 110 career and technical events.
Petlock, earned first place in District 6 and first place in Pennsylvania State SkillsUSA Competitions and qualified for Nationals, where he was required to demonstrate his knowledge of the HVAC industry and his technical skills.
Patrick Davidson, HVAC instructor at the Northern Tier Career Center, accompanied Petlock to Atlanta, stating that though competition was intense, he had faith in Petlock’s ability.
“[Petlock is] a great young man all-around, who is due all of the credit for this accomplishment," Davidson said. "He bought in, he worked hard, and it could not have happened to a more deserving person.”
Davidson said that he hopes that Petlock’s success will encourage future students in Northern Tier Career Center programs to take advantage of opportunities such as competitions to showcase their skills.
"This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest,” SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis said. “Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members."
Petlock, who plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology in the fall, also earned scholarships and tools in recognition of his efforts.
