ATLANTA, Ga. - Clayton Petlock, a Wyalusing Class of 2023 graduate, earned the Bronze Medal in the SkillsUSA National Competition for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.

The competition is considered the largest gathering of America’s future skilled workforce and invites more than 6,500 competitors from across the United States to Atlanta, Ga. for the week of June 19 to compete in 110 career and technical events.