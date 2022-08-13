Wyalusing high school library renovation receives $5,000 grant from Claverack, CoBank

WYSOX — Wyalusing Area High School’s library renovation has received a big boost of support from two big regional institutions.
Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative and CoBank donated $5,000 to the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation for the renovation of the high school’s 21st Century Learning Library. CoBank is one of the utility’s lenders.
“We are pleased to be able to assist the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation’s efforts to provide students with modern learning facilities that will support educational opportunities in important areas like STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), and digital media,” said Claverack President/CEO Steve Allabaugh.
The Wysox-based nonprofit utility and national cooperative bank each donated $2,500 towards the project. Renovations will create library rooms for small and large group instructions that focus on technology and interaction.
Claverack funded its donation through its community services grant program, which utilizes unclaimed capital credits refunds to support nonprofits. These organizations work to improve the lives of those within Claverack’s service territory. The program does not affect electric rates. The utility also acquired a matching grant through CoBank’s Sharing Success program.
CoBank provides credit to the rural economy, delivers loans, leases and other financial services to agribusiness and rural infrastructure nationwide.
Claverack provides electricity to around 19,000 consumers in the counties of Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wyoming.
