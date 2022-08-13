Wyalusing high school library renovation receives $5,000 grant from Claverack, CoBank

Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative presented a check for $5,000 to the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation to support the Wyalusing Area High School’s 21st Century Learning Library renovation project. Taking part in the check presentation were, from left, Claverack board Chairman Dr. Robert Faux, Claverack Director Danise Fairchild, Wyalusing Area Education Foundation Executive Director Duane Naugle and Claverack President & CEO Steve Allabaugh.

 Photo provided by Jeff Fetzer

WYSOX — Wyalusing Area High School’s library renovation has received a big boost of support from two big regional institutions.

Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative and CoBank donated $5,000 to the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation for the renovation of the high school’s 21st Century Learning Library. CoBank is one of the utility’s lenders.