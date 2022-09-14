WYALUSING – The Wyalusing School Board accepted the resignation of high school assistant principal Nicole Coldren at Monday’s meeting.
Coldren recently accepted the position of principal of the Tunkhannock Area School District’s Intermediate Center.
Wasting little time, the board found Coldren’s replacement in Jennifer Evans, who was an English teacher in Athens School District for the past seven years.
Evans said she is eager to begin her new journey in Wyalusing.
“I’m looking forward to enriching the lives of an entire school rather than just one confined classroom,” Evans said. “I like the rural aspect of Wyalusing; I love the country. Wyalusing came highly recommended from my colleagues and I’m excited to bring unique ideas along with me.”
Evans’ start date is set for Sept. 26 and will be paid a yearly salary of $85,000.
Other professional staff hired on Monday were: Rachel Vidumsky, Megan Milunic, Stephanie Carr, Adam Shumgart, and Sean Regan.
In Dr. Jason Bottiglieri’s Superintendent Report, he was excited to pass on Governor Wolf’s announcement of a universal free breakfast program, which will reach 1.7 million students throughout Pennsylvania, including Wyalusing.
Bottiglieri also mentioned he was nominated as a legislative liaison of Pennsylvania School Administrators. Bottiglieri said he is pleased to serve the region in such a capacity.
Wyalusing accepted the resignation of James Schools, the Rams’ long-time high school cross country coach. Schools was the program’s coach since 1990.
Board member Douglas Eberlin recognized the passing of Robert Baldwin, a devoted Wyalusing sports fan. Eberlin and fellow board member Richard Robinson reminisced on fond moments they had with Baldwin during their time spent with the avid fan.
“[Baldwin] accompanied me at many football games and it was a real treat when his wife came along too,” said Robinson.
