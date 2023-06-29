Wyalusing library says goodbye to programs director

Danny Scopelliti’s “going away soiree” at the Wyalusing Public Library, where children preformed songs that they have learned from months of guitar lessons with him.

 Review Photo/Maddy Vogel

WYALUSING — On Wednesday afternoon, cards, gifts, smiles and music flowed through the Wyalusing Public Library as families and community members gathered to celebrate Danny Scopelliti’s last day at the library.

“Danny’s going away soiree” invited six children to preform songs that they have been learning with Danny since the library launched their free guitar lesson program, where Danny taught kids of all ages — mainly in homeschooled families — how to play acoustic guitar. The children all had never touched a guitar before October, when the program started, but today, they picked their own songs to preform.