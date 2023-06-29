Wyalusing library says goodbye to programs director

WYALUSING — On Wednesday afternoon, cards, gifts, smiles and music flowed through the Wyalusing Public Library as families and community members gathered to celebrate Danny Scopelliti’s last day at the library.
“Danny’s going away soiree” invited six children to preform songs that they have been learning with Danny since the library launched their free guitar lesson program, where Danny taught kids of all ages — mainly in homeschooled families — how to play acoustic guitar. The children all had never touched a guitar before October, when the program started, but today, they picked their own songs to preform.
Scopelliti has worked at the Wyalusing Public Library for nearly three years, mainly assuming the position of director of programming and outreach. He has helped start and organize many of the programs that the library has today.
“With a small organization like this, we have a pretty strong degree of freedom for running with ideas,” Scopelliti said. “I’ve played music for 22 years and thought it would be really cool to incorporate that with what we do here. I’ve had great experiences with [music] as a kid, just learning music and bonding with other people.”
He said that it has been amazing to watch the kids learn and grow as musicians and is so proud of how far they have come.
“We started really simple, with basic guitar anatomy,” Scopelliti said. “The first thing I did was just try to get them going, get them playing as quickly as possible so that they would get hooked on it. We learned some basic chords and some basic scales, Then I had them start bringing me songs that they really liked and I would print out the chords and send them home with it to practice. It’s been pretty mind-blowing.”
Scopelliti will go on to work at the Sayre Public Library, but he said that he will miss much of Wyalusing’s unique community.
“Each place is unique and being able to do it in this particular place has offered some challenges and it’s own positive qualities,” Danny said. “Each place is colored by those characteristics and I’ll miss the particular set of those in this place. That’s really what the library is for, building community.”
Although Danny’s time at the Wyalusing library is coming to a close, there is potential for his guitar lessons to continue. He announced that they have been working on a contract that would allow Danny to drive to Wyalusing once a week from Sayre to continue the lessons.
“I think we’ll be able to sustain it really well,” Danny said. “It’s always tough when someone leaves a position, but I feel we’ve built enough momentum to keep things going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.