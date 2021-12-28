Wyalusing man faces felony charges in Towanda burglary

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A Wyalusing man faces felony burglary charges in an incident in Towanda Borough.
On Dec. 15, the Towanda Borough Police Department said that officers responded to a burglary at the FarBros Bargain Warehouse on Bridge Street where items like power tools, shoes, lighters and purses were stolen.
The store manager said that the rear door was open when she came to work and that a witness saw a man in the store two days prior when it was closed and that he was riding a bike afterwards, according to court documents.
Police said that they later responded to a report of an absconder at the Dandy Mini Mart on Main Street and saw State Parole place 40-year-old Robert N. Warriner II into custody.
Warriner allegedly had drugs, drug paraphernalia and items from the robbery with his belongings that were later positively identified by the store manager, court documents show.
He allegedly admitted to going into the store through the rear door, took a pair of sneakers and traded for the other items from an individual that entered the store with him, police said. While being questioned, he also allegedly confessed to being on a bike at the front of the store when a witness confronted him, according to court documents.
Warriner faces charges of felony burglary: not adapted for overnight accommodation and no person present, felony criminal trespassing: enter structure, 19 counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.