WYALUSING — The Wyalusing School Board approved a $25,243,556 budget for the 2020-2021 school year Monday, although some remained concerned about what future COVID-19 guidance from the state could mean for the district’s spending.
The plan represents a 2.61% increase in expenditures and a 2.46% increase in revenues compared to the current budget, but will not increase taxes for district residents.
Before Monday’s unanimous vote, school board member Nick Vanderpool expressed concern about costs the district could face regarding potential busing regulations that could limit the number of children per vehicle.
As part of the preliminary guidance for school reopenings released by Gov. Tom Wolf last week, the governor called for districts to develop a health and safety plan to guide how the district handles everything from staggering the use of communal spaces and adjusting for social distancing with transportation to hygiene practices, revised operations, athletics, and response to illness.
Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottglieri said the state has only provided limited guidance as far as transportation options at this time. He noted that the state has allocated toward transportation reimbursement, although the change has come without an explanation.
“No one has provided a solution given the different circumstances that school districts consider as they reopen,” he continued. “We’re roughly 270 square miles and have 30 or so bus runs, so the complexities grow enormously if we’re required to alter what a bus load looks like.”
District officials expect to have a back to school plan, including a health and safety plan, in place later next month, with the school board to vote on it in early August.
There were other concerns about what COVID-19 could mean to the those in the district pursuing cyber school options outside of the district’s Ram Virtual School, which could drive up district costs.
However, school board member Gene Ann Woodruff said she’s encountered a number of students who don’t like being home and can’t wait to get back into the classroom.
“Let’s just hope for the best,” she said.
School board member Doug Eberlin applauded Business Manager Stephanie Heller for the work that went into the 2020-2021 budget.
“This year has been a benchmark for challenges, so hopefully we can back off a little bit,” said Eberlin. “I know it’s a group effort, but your leadership definitely helps us get through this.”
