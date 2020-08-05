The Pennsylvania Humanities Council is providing $780,500 in emergency relief grants to 140 Pennsylvania cultural nonprofits impacted by COVID-19, including $3,000 to the Wyalusing Public Library.
These nonprofits were selected from 313 applications, with awards ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 depending on the recipient’s average annual operating budget. Recipients included museums, historical societies, and libraries, and money will help them retain staff, transition more to online, and ensure that their resources are available to those who need them.
“Despite facing unprecedented hardship, Pennsylvania’s resilient and creative cultural organizations continue to provide important services and programs to our communities,” said Laurie Zierer, PHC’s executive director. “PHC CARES will help sustain this vital cultural infrastructure at a time when it is needed most.”
