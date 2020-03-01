Wyalusing Rams secure spot in Scholarship Challenge final four

SAYRE — The Wyalusing Rams topped off the 2020 Scholarship Challenge qualifying rounds Saturday, securing their spot in the final four championship round of the academic competition with a win over Owego Free Academy.
The third Saturday of Scholarship Challenge qualifying rounds kicked off with OFA just barely edging Mountain View High School out of the competition with a 100 to 90 win and the Athens Wildcat’s black team sent Montrose home after a 90 to 40 win.
Questions, posed to the student teams by host Chuck Carver of Choice 102 radio, spanned a wide variety of topics ranging from math, vocabulary and history to literature, sports, foreign composers and pop culture.
OFA overcame Canton in a semi-finals round with a narrow 90 to 70 finish while the Wyalusing Rams established a clear cut win over Athens-black in a 140 to 10 win.
The Rams earned their spot in the Scholarship Challenge final four with a 170 to 30 win over OFA after they took an early lead of 30 to 0 in round one that they only built on throughout the match.
As the Rams moved one step closer to the opportunity to take home $30000 for their school as well as the Kwasnoski Cup, advisor Beth Throwbridge praised the team for both the student’s eagerness to learn and their supportiveness towards one another.
“I was thinking on the way up how much I enjoy teaching, but really what I enjoy is learning and these kids do too, you can see that, that they have a desire to learn and want to do their best and as much as they all wanted to be on the stage, they just wanted to see each other succeed,” Throwbridge stated. “They’re great and I’m proud of them.”
Carver complimented the Ram’s well-roundedness, stating that the team includes four players who are all strong in competition instead of relying on only one or two students that dominate the buzzer.
Throwbridge stated that the Rams are feeling confident heading into the Scholarship Challenge finals, a sentiment echoed by Wyalusing team captain Emily Lewis.
“I’m feeling really, really good. Last year we almost made it to where we are now, we lost in the final round, so it’s really an exciting feeling to make it past where you were last year,” she said.
Lewis told that Wyalusing’s team is made entirely of students that are new to the competition this year, with the exception of herself, and that one of their greatest strengths is their speed.
Lewis stated that the team focuses on being quick to answer questions through taking “calculated risks” and hitting the buzzer as soon as they believe they may have the correct answer.
As for preparing for the championships Lewis stated that the Rams will press forward with practices and “focus on learning and getting our hands buzzer ready.
Wyalusing will compete against Athens-silver, Notre Dame and Spencer Van Etten in the 2020 Scholarship Challenge championship at noon on March 14 at Guthrie’s Patterson Education Building Auditorium.
