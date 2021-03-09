WYALUSING – The Wyalusing School Board’s meeting began with a moment of silence Monday in memory of English teacher David Holdredge, who passed away over the weekend, capping off a day that Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri said has been “really difficult for all of us.”
In remembering the educator, Bottiglieri said Holdredge had a creative approach that motivated students and inspired them to succeed, and his passing leaves a void that will not be easily filled.
“Today was a very rough day for all of us who knew Dave as an educator, but even more difficult for those who called him a friend,” he said.
Counselors from other districts and the county were on hand Monday to help students as needed.
“I think just having the counselors and having the meeting at the beginning of the day today, to know that everyone was there to support you if you needed it and there was someone you could always talk to … I think that helped a lot,” said Catherine Brown, the school board’s high school student representative.
Bottiglieri thanked those who helped out along with high school Principal Gary Otis for his leadership throughout the day.
“We couldn’t have done it without them,” he said. “ … Dave was a wonderful person.”
Holdredge had taught in the school district since August 1999, according to his LinkedIn profile.
In the wake of Holdredge’s passing, a Change.org petition was started Saturday to rename the boulevard around Wyalusing’s schools in the long-time teacher’s memory.
“Mr. Holdredge was loved by so many and dedicated his life to his students,” said petition organizer Jesse O’Conner. “As we know the name is changed periodically, but I can’t think of a better way to honor such a widely admired person than by permanently designating the main throughway in his honor.”
It has received 774 signatures so far, supported by many comments remembering the impact Holdredge has had on students throughout the year and his character both inside and outside of the classroom.
