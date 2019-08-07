WYALUSING BOROUGH — The Wyalusing Firemen’s Carnival is an event that organizer Janet Otis summed up in one word: “Magical.”
On Tuesday, one of the Wyalusing community’s longest traditions returned to Wyalusing Park with spinning rides, a variety of food, chances to win prizes, and live music. In doing so, it marks another year of bringing in crucial funding for the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
“It’s one of our major fundraisers each year,” Otis, the fire department’s president, explained.
She added, “You think, two weeks ago this was just a grass lot and now it’s this massive event.”
Getting the event going and keeping it going throughout the week requires plenty of hard work. Fortunately, Otis said, the fire department gets plenty of help from individuals, businesses, and a group of students pursuing their senior projects at Wyalusing Valley High School.
This year, there were 21 students roaming the grounds and helping in any way that they could.
“They do a lot for us,” she explained, “from set up to running to get food for us and helping us tear down. It’s vital.”
In its 60-plus year history, student volunteer groups have helped the carnival for at least a decade, according to Otis. Through the experience, she said students are able to learn just how much work goes into preparing for an event like the carnival, and it helps them appreciate it more.
“In the last few years we’ve actually had a lot of high schoolers do senior projects and then continue on with us and either become active firefighters or come back and help with the carnival,” said Otis.
“It’s like a homecoming,” she added about the event. “Everyone comes out to meet up with their friends. There’s actually high school reunions going on some years.”
Throughout the week ahead, a variety of musical acts will take the main stage and, for the first time in at least a decade, the beer tent as well. The Gigantic Firemen’s Parade will go down Second Street starting at 6:15 p.m. this evening, while Family Night kicks off Thursday with $10 wristbands. Fireworks will launch at 10 p.m. on Friday, with a rain date of Saturday.
Otis noted that among new features, NY Life Insurance will be on hand Friday evening and Saturday afternoon to provide free Child ID kits for parents “so that if anything God forbid happens, they’ll have that emergency information.” At 3 p.m. Saturday, Jedd Johnson of PEAK Strength and Fitness will be performing a feat of strength, pulling one of the department’s larger fire trucks down Felter Way with just a rope, a harness, and his body.
“I’ve watched him practice and he’s amazing,” said Otis.
For more information, check out the Wyalusing Firemen’s Carnival Facebook page.
