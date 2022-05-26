WYALUSING — Wyalusing Valley High School seniors capped off their high school years with graduation at Ray Raffin Field Wednesday evening.
Students tossed their caps in the air with great excitement at having completed their high school journeys as they look forward to their future plans.
Class Vice President Sage Superko welcomed everyone to the ceremony and thanked parents, family, teachers and school staff for their constant support throughout the years.
“Tonight is not just for us. It’s also for our parents as their hearts are full of pride as we sit here fulfilling their dreams of us goring up to be successful young men and women,” Superko said. “I can only hope that we can be at least half the parents you are one day”
She also thanked teachers for the lasting impact they made on the class.
“You have made your way into our hearts, and you will always be our extended family, whether you like it or not,” she said.
According to Superko, the year 2022 sounded so far away when they were little, yet it is here already and a lifetime of memories have been made along the way.
“They say that the best view comes from the highest climb. Thirteen years of climbing and we are finally here, so take a moment to think about what we have accomplished along the way,” she said.
Valedictorian Olivia Spencer reflected on how junior high had fun memories like kickball tournaments, ice cream parties and various art projects. High school was a time for college preparations that came with stress, but students succeeded with help from teachers and staff.
Their class experienced the first COVID shutdown during their sophomore year, but teachers and students excelled through the pandemic.
“Google Meets, virtual learning and online assignments were not easy to work through, but those obstacles never stopped the teachers,” Spencer said. “I could not imagine learning how to teach in such a different way with such little time to prepare. Yet, the teachers made sure we finished the year strong.”
She stated that the past year has been the best of them all by far and was incredible thankful for all of the staff members for the energy that they poured into students’ educations.
“Class of 2022, congratulations! We finally made it to the end, and it can only get better from here.”
Salutatorian Marissa Johnson spoke of how it seemed like it was just yesterday that she was an excited kindergartner getting on the bus for her first ever day of school.
“We all had to work very hard individually to reach this point, but we must not forget those who supported us throughout our journey,” Johnson said. “A best friend can be like a sister, a teacher can be like a mom, or a mentor can be like a father”
She described the last few years as a whirlwind of emotions where they learned adaptability in all situations.
“As we say goodbye to Friday night football games, school dances, rowdy Wyalusing student sections and our days at high school, I would like to congratulate all of my peers and wish them the best of luck with the next chapter of their lives,” Johnson said.
Class President Madelynn Muench gave the farewell speech that took classmates down memory lane as she spoke of meeting everyone in kindergarten and having a fun and unforgettable sixth grade trip to Washington, D.C. She expressed how the COVID-19 pandemic created two chaotic years yet they made the best of everything despite the circumstances.
“We have had a lot of changes throughout our years at Wyalusing,” she said. “Every single one of you can get through whatever life throws at you because look at the hurdles we have jumped over already. We have each other’s backs.”
