Free breakfasts and lunches will be offered to Wyalusing, Sayre and Northeast Bradford students throughout the remainder of the year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, each district announced Monday.
“The students were pretty excited,” said Wyalusing Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri, who shared the news with students during the school day before issuing a robocall to parents before Monday’s school board meeting.
“This is really a great win for our students,” he added.
Under the COVID-19-related program, which was extended by the USDA, these free meals will continue through the end of the year or until money runs out, although a representative Bottiglieri spoke with indicated that it was unlikely that funding would dry up.
“And at that point they will reassess it and we hope that they will extend it for our students,” he said.
In a media release, Sayre Area School District officials said any changes to the program will be posted on the district’s Facebook page and website, and that any parents with questions are encouraged to contact the principal of their child’s school.
In an announcement on their website, Northeast Bradford School District officials noted that meal charges from last week will be reimbursed on students’ accounts, but encouraged parents to still submit free and reduced meal applications as soon as possible to avoid any gap in benefits once the USDA extension ends.
“We’re very excited,” Bottiglieri added. “Anytime that we can help students along and try to keep money in parents’ pockets, we’re certainly going to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.