Wyalusing School Board appoints new member

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing School Board grappled with a difficult choice at its January meeting, as it sought to fill a vacant seat.
After much thought, discussion and a tied vote Monday night, it appointed Terry Cobb to fill the seat of Chad Salsman, who recently resigned his board position after being elected Bradford County district attorney. Cobb will represent Region 2, which includes Wyalusing Borough and township, and Herrick Township.
Three candidates had applied for the position: Jason Boatman, Tim Moyer, and Cobb. Each had earlier responded to a series of questions from the board and attended the meeting Monday to summarize their answers and offer final thoughts.
Cobb noted his involvement in the local fire and ambulance services.
“I helped restructure the Wyalusing ambulance when they split from the fire company,” he said. He also has been involved with area sports, the Wyalusing Carnival, and local flood and tornado cleanup, he said. He discussed his job at Procter and Gamble, explaining some of their financial practices.
His most important reason for wanting to be on the school board, he believed, was “to deliver a high-quality education.”
Moyer said his skills include team building, budget planning and working with projects. People had urged him to run for the board during the consolidation project, but he did not. Now, with his daughter graduating soon, he can take a more black-and-white, business-like view of the issues.
“The good thing is when you have nine people you better have differences of opinion,” he said. He believes his approach is methodical. “I’m very black and white in my answers.”
Boatman noted he’s fire chief in the Herrickville Volunteer Fire Department, president of the Wyalusing Area Friends of the Arts, and involved with the Wyalusing Area Community Theater.
He thanked the board for the interview opportunity. “I’d really like to help make the decisions that the board has to make,” and learn how the district runs, he said. “I’d like to be able offer my opinion and different viewpoints.”
When the time came to vote, member Doug Eberlin noted: “All three did a great job. I’d take any one of them.” He then nominated Cobb.
Member Gene Ann Woodruff nominated Moyer, citing his knowledge, financial abilities, and what he’s learned about the district through his daughter. “I think he’s a strong human being.”
“I commend all three of you for coming forward as you have,” board member Richard Robinson commented. Woodruff also praised all three, and fellow director Barbara Prevost noted she was thankful three citizens had stepped up.
When the vote was taken, each member said either Cobb or Moyer’s name. Some paused before casting their vote. Board President Matthew Muench noted he was “a little torn.” Prevost sighed. “This is tough,” she said.
Eberlin, Joseph McMahon, Prevost and Nick Vanderpool voted for Cobb, and Muench, Robinson, Woodruff and Kent Corson, for Moyer.
With the vote tied, board solicitor David Conn explained the directors had 30 days to fill the vacancy. If they did not, the county court would appoint a new member. He said the board could discuss the matter now and make a decision, decide later or let it go to court.
Corson offered another solution: He had a quarter. The group laughed.
The board moved on to other business then came back to the issue near the meeting’s end. Conn recommended the directors re-open the nominations, so anyone wishing could move to elect a different candidate and therefore break the tie.
“It is better for this board to fill the vacancy,” he stated. If the court did it, it could choose anyone who filed a petition and the board could end up with someone other than the three candidates.
Muench then stated that “in the best interest of this board I think I will change my vote (to Cobb).”
The directors then elected Cobb and Notary Lorna Snyder swore him in, assisted by the president.
“I’m here to help the students, ‘cause they are our future,” Cobb stated afterward.
His term will run until November 2021.
