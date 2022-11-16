Wyalusing School Board calls for revision of charter school funding

WYALUSING – Ask just about any public school administrator in the commonwealth and they’ll say charter school funding has become unbearable.
One of the first — though brief — topics of conversation at Monday’s Wyalusing Valley School Board meeting called for the general assembly of charter school funding to resolve its discrepancies.
A number of issues were listed in a reform statement written by the Wyalusing board members. The document states that millions of Pennsylvania taxpayers’ dollars are spent each year in mandatory payments to brick-and-mortar and cyber charter schools.
The formula of these payments under the state’s Charter School Law has not been revised since 1997. The document goes on to state that the formula for regular education programs is unfair because it is based on a school district’s expenditures, not what it actually costs to educate a child in the charter school.
Additionally, the tuition rate calculations are based on the school district’s expenses. This creates wide discrepancies in the amount of tuition paid by different districts for the same charter school education, which results in drastic overpayments to charter schools. The reform document states the tuition discrepancies for regular education students can vary by almost $13,000 per student and by $35,000 for special education students.
Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education shows that in 2019-2020, total charter school tuition payments were nearly $2.2 billion, with $694 million of that amount paid by districts for tuition to cyber charter schools. Further data shows that in 2014-2015, school districts paid charter schools more than $100 million for special education services in excess of what charter schools reported spending on special education.
In the statement’s closing, the Wyalusing Area School District School Board asks the General Assembly to revise the current funding system for regular and special education, and in turn, no longer put the burden on public school districts and taxpayers throughout the commonwealth.
Other than superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri stressing the importance of the document, no comments were made by board members as the motion carried.
On hand at Monday’s meeting was the Wyalusing cross country coach Ellen Coates, along with members of the program, which just finished up a successful season that saw the girls finish runner-up in the District IV meet. The girls team went on to qualify for the PIAA meet, finishing 12th in the state.
Lauren Route of Big Brothers Big Sisters also spoke to the Wyalusing School Board. Route said Wyalusing is the top performer for the Bradford County ‘Big Buddy’ program, much to the delight of the school board.
“Wyalusing often has the most consistent groups of ‘bigs’ in Bradford County,” Route said. “The school currently has 13 active matches — which is the most in the county — and 46 students involved since 2016 (excluding 2020 during Covid).”
