Wyalusing School Board calls for revision of charter school funding

The Wyalusing Valley school board recognized the varsity cross-country team on a solid fall season. The Wyalusing girls team finished as District IV runner-up, then went on to take 12th at the PIAA meet. Coach Ellen Coates and her runners thanked the school board for the recognition, as superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri looked on.

 Review Photo/DANTE TERENZIO

WYALUSING – Ask just about any public school administrator in the commonwealth and they’ll say charter school funding has become unbearable.

One of the first — though brief — topics of conversation at Monday’s Wyalusing Valley School Board meeting called for the general assembly of charter school funding to resolve its discrepancies.