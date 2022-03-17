Wyalusing School Board gets preview of Seussical

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing School Board was treated to a showcase of musical talent on Monday, when the cast of Seussical the Musical visited the board meeting with director Bob Shumway.
The cast performed the song “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think” as a preview for the board. The show opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Wyalusing Valley High School auditorium, with performances on Friday and Saturday as well.
“Suessical is a show that features stories of Dr. Suess,” Shumway explained. “As you can see, we are in Dr. Suess character. Everyone is an animal, or a Who, or a circus performer, or something, so the costuming and makeup has been a lot of fun as well.”
Shumway noted how happy the cast and crew all are to be putting on a show this year, live and in-person.
“We are really excited to be back in the theater again,” said Shumway. “Two years ago, Friday the 13th, one week before we were to open, the school closed. The world closed. It’s a show we never got to put on.”
Tickets for Suessical the Musical can be purchased at the door, as availability will allow, but they are also available for advance purchase at the district office.
