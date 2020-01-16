WYALUSING — Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri introduced FBLA advisers Karen Potter and Kay Doerner during Monday’s Wyalusing School Board meeting, who discussed the upcoming state contest in Hershey the team has qualified for. FBLA has more than 80 members and 45 are going to states.
“These kids have done a lot of hard work to prepare for this conference,” Doerner remarked.
A number of members attended the meeting, and some spoke to the board. “We’ve made a huge jump every single year we’ve gone to states,” Lylah Oswald said. The FBLA has more members, she said, and “we have a lot more passion in our group.”
Others spoke of a graphic design project, which they will present in Hershey. A.J. Rhodes said he feels confident they could even make nationals with it.
“We have the best FBLA student section!” Logan Newton added.
“I am proud as an adviser,” Doerner noted and also praised their bus driver, “Stan the Man” McClennan.
Bottiglieri presented FBLA members certificates.
Among other business at the meeting:
- The board accepted a $20,000 donation from Stagecoach Transport and Crushing, to be put toward the natural gas conversion project.
- January is School Board Recognition Month, and Bottiglieri honored directors. They received certificates from the Pennsylvania School Board Association as well as Bluetooth speakers, “a small token” of the school’s gratitude, the superintendent said.
- The board approved the senior trip to Myrtle Beach.
- The board approved a student expulsion. No details were given.
- Board President Matthew Muench was approved as PSBA liaison.
