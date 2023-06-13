WYALUSING — At their monthly meeting on Monday evening, the Wyalusing Area School District board of directors recognized the baseball team for bringing home the district championship title for the first time. The board also recognized two track and field state qualifiers and the baseball team gave thanks for their Myrtle Beach trip.

According to Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri, there were 752 tickets sold for the baseball team’s home playoff game, which he said was fantastic.