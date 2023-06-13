WYALUSING — At their monthly meeting on Monday evening, the Wyalusing Area School District board of directors recognized the baseball team for bringing home the district championship title for the first time. The board also recognized two track and field state qualifiers and the baseball team gave thanks for their Myrtle Beach trip.
According to Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri, there were 752 tickets sold for the baseball team’s home playoff game, which he said was fantastic.
Coach Ken Mapes spoke on behalf of the baseball team, saying that the Myrtle Beach trip was a great opportunity for the team and that the crowd at the home playoff game was a testament to how well the team preforms.
“They’re a fun group to watch,” Mapes said. “The community always supports the boys and our athletics in general so it’s just great to see. We appreciate all the support we got from everybody.”
Head Coach Jim Schools spoke on behalf of the two track and field state qualifying athletes Olivia Haley and Hannah Ely, saying that the success was a product of their focus on developing the ability to adjust in competition.
“We had 48 hours to prepare for the state meet,” Schools said, reflecting on the challenges that they faced along the way. “Things weren’t going the way we thought, but we kept our focus and kept fighting.”
Both representatives for the teams thanked the board for recognizing their athletes.
“These girls definitely deserve this recognition and I thank you and appreciate the recognition that you’re giving us,” Schools said.
Wyalusing senior Hannah Ely, who graduated this year, also spoke at the meeting about her state qualification.
“I was happy to be there,” Ely said. “Overall it was a just a really cool experience, and I will be competing on the track and field team at Keystone.”
Other items that the board discussed included the following:
- Setting taxes for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Approving insurance coverage rates.
- Appointing district auditors for the 2023-2024 school year.
- Approving volunteers, transfers and new hires.
- Accepting the resignation of Nicholas Maghamez.
- Approving repairs to the high school auditorium air conditioning system and high school library.
- Liquidating unused items.
- Approving future meeting dates.
