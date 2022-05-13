WYALUSING — The Wyalusing School Board recognized several retirees Monday and welcomed some new personnel members.
Four retiring staff members were presented with small tokens of gratitude: Cynthia Aeppli, Nancy Townsend, Mary Sohns, and Jude Rabago.
Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri noted that Aeppli has most recently worked as the elementary principal’s secretary, but previously held positions as a personal care aide at both the elementary and high school levels, and as a secretary in the district office.
“After 25 wonderful years and countless memories of our students, staff, and teachers, Cynthia’s looking forward to traveling, volunteering, and playing golf with her husband Jeff,” Bottiglieri said.
“It is true: time flies when you’re having fun,” said Aeppli. “I have watched students be in kindergarten, and then come in and register their kids for kindergarten; that’s a long time.”
Townsend first started at WASD as a transportation and tax secretary before moving to payroll and benefits in 2011.
“Her favorite memories include not only getting acquainted with our staff but also now counting many of them as dear friends,” said Bottiglieri. “Nancy is the creative mind behind our bulletin boards in the lobby across from the cafeteria. She takes a lot of pride in doing the bulletin boards, and the students certainly appreciate it.”
“I have met so many people, worked with so many people that have become my friends,” said Townsend, noting that as hard as it is to leave she’s excited for more time with family. “We just had a granddaughter born a couple weeks ago, so I’m looking forward to spending more time with the kids.”
Sohns’ time at Wyalusing started in 1994 when a friend of hers told her that the district was in need of a substitute for eighth-grade English.
“The eighth grade English teacher had fallen ill and requested sick leave for the first semester,” said Bottiglieri. “Twenty-nine years later, Mary is still here with us.”
“Honestly, a third of this room might’ve been in my classroom at one time,” Sohns said. “It’s one of those things — especially where education is concerned — if somebody said if you had to do it all over again, would you? Absolutely, in a heartbeat.”
Rabago began working in the district as an assistant soccer coach in 2007, having since held the titles of long-term substitute, traveling special education teacher, special education resource teacher, and most recently high school emotional support teacher.
“Jude has enjoyed watching his students progress in their success and is now ready to retire for the second time in his life,” said Bottiglieri.
Rabago left the board with a few words on the importance of the role he is leaving.
“Those kids are not on a schedule,” Rabago said. “You can’t tell when they’re going to blow up, when they’re going to have an issue. We really need to have somebody there all the time.”
While she was not in attendance at the meeting, the board also accepted the resignation of Laura Klym, board secretary and executive assistant to the superintendent, effective May 6.
New personnel approved by the board on Monday included Rachel Vidumsky as an elementary teacher, Sean Regan as an elementary teacher, Megan Milunic as an elementary special education teacher, Stephanie Carr as a high school special education teacher, Adam Shumgart as a music teacher, and April Tourscher as an executive assistant to the superintendent and board secretary.
All new teachers will begin their employment in the district on the first day of the 2022-23 school year; Tourscher will begin on a date that had yet to be decided by the administration at the time of the meeting.
Each of the new teachers expressed gratitude toward the board for their approval and their excitement for the upcoming school year.
“I’m very thrilled and I’m just really excited to be a part of Wyalusing,” said Vidumsky. “I’m looking forward to the year. I almost want it to start. I want my summer, but I’m very excited to start in the new school year.”
“I’m very excited to get started,” agreed Regan. “I really want to go visit my classroom on my way out here.”
Carr said she hopes to fill the shoes left by Jude Rabago.
“I’m really happy to come home to Wyalusing,” said Carr. “I have a great confidence in coming home, and I see a lot of familiar, supportive faces.”
