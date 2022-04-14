WYALUSING — Several students were recognized for their achievements during Monday’s Wyalusing School Board meeting.
The Wyalusing Scholarship Challenge team, consisting of Layla Botts, Ethan Lewis, London Edwards, and Erin Salsman, took home third place in this year’s scholarship challenge event.
“They won against Sullivan County and Canton to advance to the final competition,” said Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri. “The students were not able to join us tonight because of their involvement in FBLA.”
Also unable to attend Monday’s meeting were 11th grader Alexis Sykes and 10th grader Danielle Wilson, both of whom attended the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Festival. Sykes took part of the vocal jazz ensemble and Wilson participated in chorus.
“This is one of the highest honors to have in the state, and they both have worked extremely hard to earn their spots,” said Bottiglieri.
The district had two students participate in this year’s Northeast Regional Bridge Competition, with 12th grader Sage Superko winning second place and 10th grader Clare Allen bringing home third place. Superko will go on to compete at the international level on May 7.
“The point of this was to design, build, and construct a bridge out of basswood to have the best efficiency possible,” said Superko. “My max efficiency was 955. I think first place was less than 100 over mine, so it was pretty close.”
Wyalusing’s Science Olympiad team attended the regional tournament in Wilkes-Barre last month. The district sent a total of 17 junior high students and 15 senior high students, with the junior high team winning fourth place and advancing to the state tournament on April 30.
Team advisor and Wyalusing science teacher Elizabeth Vanderpool noted that it was a “huge accomplishment when you see the names of the schools we beat out.”
Four district students competed in this year’s Virtual STEM Design Challenge, which is put on by BLaST IU 17. Griffin Sheldon and Finnegan Wells took part as “Griffinnegan,” and Lia Fischer and Jenna Morningstar entered as “The Powderpuff Girls.” Fischer and Morningstar brought home second place.
“Their challenge was to rethink infrastructure in our society to improve our transportation system,” said Bottiglieri. “Students had to create a blueprint, build a prototype using K’NEX kit pieces and recycled materials, and then create a video of their team presenting their prototype.”
Bottiglieri noted that while it is called a STEM Design Challenge, it really fosters development in several areas of education. He connected it back to the qualities that the district is hoping to foster with the Next Generation Learning Library project.
That project took another step forward on Monday, as the board unanimously voted to fund the library’s furniture.
“As you know, for lack of a better term phase one of the dirty space, the painting, the reconstruction, the lighting, the ceiling tile, all that stuff is now completed and we’re ready for phase two,” said Bottiglieri.
After meeting with members of the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation and Hunt Engineers, Bottiglieri announced that the cost of furnishing the space will be approximately $111,000.
“This is pre-bid through a COSTARS state contract,” said Bottiglieri.
Wyalusing Area Education Foundation President Alexis Muench spoke on the project, outlining their plan for another fundraising initiative.
“A lot of this is a discussion and update about kind of where we are, where we’ve been, where we’re going,” Muench said. “You see the children that were in here, STEM is extremely important and they really do need the space to grow and evolve in their discipline, which the library gives them.”
“That being said, we’re at this point where we are ready to move to this next round of fundraising,” she continued. “Obviously it’s a large amount. The community has been extremely generous thus far, and the education foundation will look at this fundraiser. We have some ideas in mind, which will obviously need to be approved by the foundation, but if they choose to do this they will work diligently to continue to raise the funds to fill that space for the students.”
Muench noted that it’s not possible to predict how much funds would be raised, or how quickly, but that issue became moot when the board voted to open the agenda and then to fund $115,000 out of the district’s capital reserve for phase two of the Next Generation Learning Library project.
Board President Matthew Muench was of the opinion that the community stepped up to help the education foundation get through the first phase of the project, so the board should step up and help get the project finished in time for the 2022-23 school year.
Vice President Doug Eberlin noted that “the partnership has just got to get stronger,” and he shared how much advancement he’s seen in the district during his time on the board.
“These presentations tonight with these kids, I mean a few years ago when I was on the board — or started — we didn’t see them,” said Eberlin. “We’re just getting to that next level with the STEM and everything else.”
Board member Richard Robinson, who is also a member of the education foundation board, shared how pleased he is to see the board of education participate in the funding of this project.
“I think it’s time that the board has made a contribution,” said Robinson.
“I don’t think there’s any better time to do it, right after two years of COVID where learning loss is so significant,” said Alexis Muench. “This will get us back up to speed quicker.”
Education Foundation board member Jennifer Newton reflected on the significance of the school board’s action on Monday, speaking on behalf of the donors in the community.
“By the board making this motion and finishing the library project to put the students back in the space shows those donors what can be done when we work together,” said Newton. “It makes it easier when we go back to them to continue these new projects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.