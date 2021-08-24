WYALUSING — Class was back in session and in-person for students of the Wyalusing Area School District on Monday.
Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri stated that there were some last minute new student registrations and bus assignment changes, but overall the first day was successful and he thanked the entire school staff.
He said that “with only a few exceptions, this year is no different than previous years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic” and that it was great to return to school.
In regards to COVID-19 health and safety measures, Bottiglieri said that everyone is in compliance with them and there were no concerns expressed.
Masks are recommended, but not required to be worn in school buildings, according to the district’s newsletter.
The school district will follow the current federal mandate that requires wearing masks on school buses and school vans. “Parents should prepare students for wearing masks on the bus and cooperate with the bus drivers as they travel to and from school,” according to the newsletter.
Health measures like hand washing, contact tracing and physical distancing will be promoted, while sanitizing materials to classrooms for routine cleaning will be provided, according to the school district’s health and safety plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.