WYALUSING — During the Wyalusing Area School District board of directorsmeeting on Monday, project bids were approved for the renovations to the HVAC and lighting systems in the district’s high school cafeteria.
Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri noted how pleased the district is with the bids they received, saying they were “approximately $100,000 under the minimum range — the lower range, if you will — of what we anticipated.”
Representatives from Hunt Engineers, Architects, and Surveyors attended the meeting to go over the bid results.
A total of three contracts were put out for bid at the end of January: one for general trade work, one for HVAC work, and one for electrical work.
“This is to complete the work in the cafeteria and the kitchen,” said the Hunt representative, “to replace HVAC equipment that’s aged.”
The work will also include replacing ceiling tiles and adding window shades to areas of the cafeteria and kitchen.
Elmira Structures Inc. of West Elmira, N.Y. submitted the lowest bid for the general trades contract at $134,000; AFT Mechanical, LLC of Elmira, N.Y. was lowest for the the HVAC contract at $309,450; G.R. Noto Construction, Inc. of Clarks Summit, Pa. was lowest for the electrical contract at $52,400.
“We are recommending to the board that they accept these contract amounts, for a total of $495,850,” said the Hunt representative. “We also are recommending that the board carry a contingency for this project, for any unforeseen conditions, at a total of $40,000.”
The contracts and contingency together totals $535,850, which Hunt confirmed was under the estimated budget.
“The low end of our budget after we itemized everything was about $541,000, so the difference between where the bids came in and the budget came to roughly about $45,000,” said the Hunt representative. “We were a little conservative on this project in our budgeting, because of the unforeseen costs and lead time with some of the mechanical equipment.”
Because of that lead time, Hunt will begin working with the contractors to get equipment in-hand as soon as possible. The work is planned to begin as soon as school is out for summer break, with completion anticipated in early August.
Bottiglieri complimented Hunt on their commitment to customer service.
“You pick up the phone when we call,” Bottiglieri said. “Sometimes it’s odd hours, sometimes it’s odd topics, and it’s just questions. That’s — I assume — a commitment that Hunt has made to all of their clients, but I only care about one: that’s us.”
