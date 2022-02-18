WYALUSING — During the Wyalusing Area School District board of directors meeting on Monday, district resident Alicia Clouse addressed the board in regard to bus transportation to North Rome Christian School.
In addition to being a resident, Clouse mentioned that she is also a Wyalusing Valley High School alum, president of the Wyalusing Valley Music Boosters, a second grade teacher at NRCS, and a parent to students in both WVHS and NRCS.
“With all of this being said, I am not here to tell you what I do,” said Clouse, “but more importantly to show you how I feel that public and private education is intertwined.”
Clouse asked that the board consider extending its current busing agreement so that it may reach NRCS’s new location in Ulster, to which they are still in the process of transitioning.
“First, we want to thank you for working with us for many years with busing our students to the North Rome Christian School,” said Clouse. “The North Rome Christian School has identified an alternative site to relocate the existing K through 12 program, but revisions will need to me made to the existing busing agreement.”
In a later interview, WASD Business Manager Stephanie Heller explained that the district doesn’t have a actual “agreement” with the NRCS. What Clouse was actually referencing was a requirement set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
According to the PDE website, “When a school district provides transportation for its public pupils, it must provide transportation services to nonpublic pupils of the same grade level that it is providing for its own pupils. The nonpublic school must be nonprofit and located within 10 miles of the district’s boundary, measured by the nearest public road. If the school building in which the pupil is enrolled is not located within the ten-mile distance, the nonpublic pupil is not eligible for transportation, nor are his parents eligible for payment towards transportation costs.”
According to Clouse, the prospective new location for NRCS in Ulster is 11.6 miles from the Wyalusing district boundary. Clouse asserted that milage would actually be saved, as the district currently has a vehicle driving from Wyalusing to St. Agnes Catholic School in Towanda and then from St. Agnes to NRCS.
“The children are transported from St. Agnes to North Rome, which is again approximately 10 miles,” said Clouse. “From St. Agnes to the new Ulster school would be approximately 7.6 miles. ... This would save the bus drivers 2.4 miles each way daily.”
Heller explained that “it doesn’t matter if (they)’re saving (miles) or not, because it’s still more than 10 miles outside of the district border,” which means that the district would not receive any reimbursement from the state.
“If the district does not receive any compensation from PDE to offset these costs (of transportation) it would be 100 percent district cost — taxpayer cost,” said Heller.
“I know many of you are sitting here saying we have to be for the public school system, but we are asking for all of you to look at the big picture: who are we truly here for?” asked Clouse. “I’m hoping your heart and mind are telling you the students — our children. Not every student learns the same way, can use the same curriculum, and has the same goal and objective in this world.”
Heller said that the point is moot as of right now, as NRCS has not actually purchased the new property in Ulster. If the private school goes through with the purchase, the decision for WASD to continue providing transportation would go through a transportation committee before being voted on by the board of directors.
Clouse asked that board members be open minded and think outside the box if and when the issue goes before the transportation committee, not just look at the financial aspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.