WYALUSING – The Wyalusing Area School District has started the public review process for a $26,984,371 budget proposal.
The current proposal for the 2021-2022 school year includes a 4% increase in property taxes, which is the maximum allowed under the district’s Act 1 Index and translates to around a $50 increase for a median assessed property. They are also budgeting based on last year’s state aid as they await additional information, according to Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri.
“The final decision regarding any millage increase will be determined at the June school board meeting,” he said. “We are hopeful that between now and then the state legislators provide additional insight into the state education funding line items for Pennsylvania’s public schools as well as enact legislation reform related to the exuberant costs associated with cyber charter schools that continue to be a burden on our local taxpayers.”
Bottiglieri noted that the district has held the line on taxes during their two previous budget sessions.
The school board will vote on a finalized budget next month.
