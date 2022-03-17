WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Area School District recognized the achievements of a few winter athletes during the the district’s school board meeting on Monday, with certificates being awarded to two wrestlers and the boys basketball team.
Wrestlers Nick Woodruff and C.J. Carr were the first to be recognized, with Dean of Students Brent Keyes congratulating them on their performance during the PIAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey.
“Nick was actually sectional, district, and regional champ this year,” said Keyes. “So he had a great run through the postseason, and then finishing third in states is obviously an awesome way to cap off a great career.”
“And then C.J. made states as a sophomore,” Keyes continued. “(He was) second in sectionals, second in districts, third in regional, (and) got a win at states as a sophomore.”
The Rams basketball team was next to be honored. Keyes, also the boys basketball coach, noted the pride he takes in the team’s success this past season.
“They’ve accomplished a lot in the last couple years,” said Keyes, noting that the team took home the Northern Tier League title for the first time in five years. “That was a bid accomplishment to start with.”
The team also won a district title before falling in the first round of PIAA Class AA state playoffs.
“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, we were a little short-handed last week,” said Keyes. “But (we’re) definitely proud of the fact that we’ve been out to the state tournament three years in a row.”
Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri noted the importance of athletics in a successful school district, as it helps students to enjoy school more.
“We know the connection between academic success and driving students to want to come to school,” said Bottiglieri. “Extracurriculars are a huge component to that.”
